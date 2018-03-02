Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Simon Marx left Blackpool for a holiday the day after a fight at a pub

Two men have been charged with murdering a man died who died on holiday the day after a fight at a pub in his home town.

Simon Marx, 42, collapsed and died in Fethiye, Turkey, on 8 October.

Post-mortem tests found he had suffered blunt head trauma.

Steven Lane, 29, and David Easter, 54, have been charged with murder and will appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Lane, of Shalgrove Field, Fulwood, Preston and Mr Easter, of Heron Way, Blackpool were both remanded in custody.

A third man, 29, from Blackpool who was arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge.

Mr Lane is further charged with wounding with intent in relation to a second person who was injured in the altercation, which Lancashire Police say happened at about 00:20 at the Newton Arms in Blackpool.