Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Simon Marx left Blackpool for a holiday the day after a fight at a pub

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died on holiday the day after a fight at a pub in his home town.

Simon Marx, 42, collapsed and died in Fethiye, Turkey, on 8 October.

Post-mortem tests found he had suffered blunt head trauma, which Lancashire Police believe was the result of an "altercation" at the Newton Arms in Blackpool on 7 October.

Two 29-year-olds and a 54-year-old are currently in custody.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption A man who may have spoken to Mr Marx was captured on CCTV

One of the 29-year-olds is also being questioned on suspicion of wounding a second victim during the fight, which police said happened at about 00:20 BST.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify, who they believe spoke to Mr Marx in Winston's Bar on Highfield Road about 40 minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.