Lancashire

Three held over Turkey death after Blackpool pub fight

  • 1 March 2018
Simon Marx Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption Simon Marx left Blackpool for a holiday the day after a fight at a pub

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died on holiday the day after a fight at a pub in his home town.

Simon Marx, 42, collapsed and died in Fethiye, Turkey, on 8 October.

Post-mortem tests found he had suffered blunt head trauma, which Lancashire Police believe was the result of an "altercation" at the Newton Arms in Blackpool on 7 October.

Two 29-year-olds and a 54-year-old are currently in custody.

Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption A man who may have spoken to Mr Marx was captured on CCTV

One of the 29-year-olds is also being questioned on suspicion of wounding a second victim during the fight, which police said happened at about 00:20 BST.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify, who they believe spoke to Mr Marx in Winston's Bar on Highfield Road about 40 minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites