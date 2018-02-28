Lancashire

Blackburn: Two children injured in suspected hit-and-run

  • 28 February 2018
Peel Street, Blackburn Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the collision happened at the junction of Albert Street and Peel Street

Three people, including two children, have been injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Blackburn.

A Vauxhall Astra was being pursued by police after reportedly failing to stop on Hamilton Street at about 19:40 GMT on Monday, Lancashire Police said.

It was then in collision with a Peugeot 108, leaving the driver with chest injuries, a boy with a broken arm and a girl with a minor facial injury.

Two men charged in connection with the collision will appear in court later.

The Peugeot driver - a 30-year-old woman - was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, along with the eight-year-old boy and three-year-old girl.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with two offences of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, handling stolen goods, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, and driving with no insurance.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and two offences of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

