Three people, including two children, have been injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Blackburn.

A Vauxhall Astra was being pursued by police after reportedly failing to stop on Hamilton Street at about 19:40 GMT on Monday, Lancashire Police said.

It was then in collision with a Peugeot 108, leaving the driver with chest injuries, a boy with a broken arm and a girl with a minor facial injury.

Two men charged in connection with the collision will appear in court later.

The Peugeot driver - a 30-year-old woman - was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, along with the eight-year-old boy and three-year-old girl.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with two offences of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, handling stolen goods, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, and driving with no insurance.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and two offences of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.