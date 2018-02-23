Image copyright Google Image caption The Hamptons care for some men who have been detained under the Mental Health Act as well as more informal patients

A secure mental health hospital in Lancashire has been given an "outstanding" rating by inspectors.

The Hamptons in Bamber Bridge had previously been rated "good" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The upgrade follows a visit by three inspectors in November, who witnessed staff "going the extra mile" for their patients, who are men aged 18-65.

The CQC singled out the "caring" staff who were "well-led" by senior staff at the 14-bed hospital.

It is now just one of six independent hospitals rated as "outstanding" in the England that provides rehabilitation mental health services.

Brian Cranna, Head of Mental Health Inspection in the North West, said: "We saw lots of outstanding care being delivered, and managers who were passionate about both patient care and staff welfare."