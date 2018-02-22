Image copyright PA Image caption Seven fans had a series of meetings with Owen Oyston before he made his decision

Legal action against Blackpool fans has been halted by the club's owner Owen Oyston.

Mr Oyston, who is the focus of a continuing campaign by fans wanting him to quit the club, met with an umbrella group representing supporters he had sued.

Justice4Fans thanked Mr Oyston for "recognising the importance" of bringing the claims to a conclusion.

A club spokesman confirmed Mr Oyston had decided to end the litigation.

The BBC understands seven fans had a series of one-to-one meetings this week with Mr Oyston including one who was involved in the pitch invasion which caused the abandonment of the club's match in 2015 against Huddersfield.

Some of the fans were still paying off money owed when Mr Oyston sued them for libel while others were still facing litigation from him.

"Following these meetings Owen has agreed that all ongoing litigation will be discontinued, that judgments obtained will either not be enforced or set aside and also that no further action will be taken against those in receipt of letters of claim," Justice4Fans said in a statement.

Image caption Blackpool fans have protested over how the club is run

It added Justice4Fans saw this "a positive step towards bringing the unprecedented and highly destructive policy of pursuing fans through the courts to a conclusion".

The group added: "It would like to thank Owen on behalf of the fans he met with for his hospitality during the various meetings and for recognising the importance of bringing these outstanding claims to a conclusion."

Christine Seddon, chair of the Blackpool Supporters Trust, which has been organising a boycott of matches and merchandise welcomed the news but said the action would continue as "fans will never come back until the Oyston family has left the club".

Mr Oyston and his son Karl successfully sued several fans for libel over comments made on online message boards as fans expressed their anger at the way the Oyston family ran the club and its fall from Premier League status to League Two.

The man who bought the club for £1 in 1987 owes former director Valeri Belokon £20m after a separate legal dispute with the Latvian businessman.