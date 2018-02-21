Image copyright Google Image caption The baby died in hospital on 23 March

Three people have been charged over the death of a 19-month-old girl last year.

The baby was treated by paramedics at an address in Ward Street in Lostock Hall, near Preston, but died shortly afterwards in hospital on 23 March.

Lauren Coyle, of Bamber Bridge, Reece Hitchcott, of Fulwood, both 19, and Connor Kirby, 20, of Huyton, Merseyside, have all been charged with manslaughter and other offences.

All have been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Ms Coyle, of Collins Road, Mr Hitchcott, of The Fieldings, and Mr Kirby of Octavia Court, are also charged with causing and allowing the death of a child, and two counts of neglect.

The baby's identity has not been released.