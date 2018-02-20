A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being knocked down by a tram in Lancashire.

North West Ambulance Service said the woman, in her 70s, suffered multiple injuries in the crash at Thornton Cleveleys at about 11:51 GMT.

The woman, who was hit near a stop on Victoria Road West, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by air ambulance.

Blackpool Transport said northbound trams are terminating at Little Bispham and a replacement service is operating.