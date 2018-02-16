Lancashire

Lisa Chadderton: Blackpool man admits murder of woman, 44

  • 16 February 2018
Lisa Chadderton Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Lisa Chadderton was found dead at a property in Blackpool

A man has admitted murdering a woman whose body was found in a flat in Blackpool.

Mark Tindill, 56, of Topping Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to killing 44-year-old Lisa Chadderton in November last year.

Ms Chadderton - who was originally from Tredegar in south east Wales - was found dead at a property in Topping Street after reports of an assault.

Tindill will be sentenced on 2 March at Preston Crown Court.

Ms Chadderton was described by her family as "the life and soul of the party" who was "always thinking of others".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites