Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lisa Chadderton was found dead at a property in Blackpool

A man has admitted murdering a woman whose body was found in a flat in Blackpool.

Mark Tindill, 56, of Topping Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to killing 44-year-old Lisa Chadderton in November last year.

Ms Chadderton - who was originally from Tredegar in south east Wales - was found dead at a property in Topping Street after reports of an assault.

Tindill will be sentenced on 2 March at Preston Crown Court.

Ms Chadderton was described by her family as "the life and soul of the party" who was "always thinking of others".