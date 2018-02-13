Sam Oyston: Blackpool FC chief executive leaves role
Sam Oyston has left his role as chief executive of Blackpool FC after just 28 days in the role.
The son of former chairman Karl Oyston was given the job on 16 January after working at the club for six years.
The League One club said Sam Oyston would "no longer hold the position" in a brief statement on its website.
Karl Oyston stepped down as chairman and director on 2 February and was replaced by his sister Natalie Christopher.