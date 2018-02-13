Image caption Expenses claims made by Simon Danczuk were investigated

Former Rochdale MP Simon Danczuk will not face fraud charges over £11,000 of incorrectly-claimed expenses.

In 2016, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) ordered him to repay money he had claimed for the cost of his children living in London for three years.

Following a police investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has decided not to authorise charges.

A CPS spokeswoman said the "evidential test for prosecution was not met".

The IPSA investigation found Mr Danczuk had been claiming "dependent uplifts" for his two eldest children when they were not "routinely" staying with him and told him to repay £11,583.20.

Mr Danczuk, who lost his seat last year, said at the time it had been "an error on my part" and confirmed he would "repay the full amount at the earliest opportunity".