Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption Ihsan Ali "overwhelmingly" breached the trust placed on him

A police officer who pursued sexual relationships with vulnerable women has been jailed for two years.

Concerns were raised about Ihsan Ali, 40, in October 2016 and Lancashire Police's professional standards department launched an investigation.

The response officer was arrested in April 2017 and immediately suspended.

Ali, of Bacup, Lancashire, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday after being convicted of four counts of misconduct in public office.

He will now face Lancashire Constabulary disciplinary proceedings.

Deputy Chief Constable Sunita Gamblin thanked Ali's victims for their bravery in coming forward.

She said: "Ali used his position to target women he knew were vulnerable and contacted them with the sole motive of trying to establish a sexual relationship with them.

"Here is an example of an officer who has overwhelmingly breached the position of trust placed upon him."