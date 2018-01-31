Image copyright LFRS Image caption Nearby residents and businesses are advised to close windows and doors

A fire has gutted a Booths supermarket warehouse after the blaze spread from the first floor to the roof.

About 50 firefighters are tackling the blaze at Brindle Mill in Bournes Row near Chorley, Lancashire, which broke out just before 10:00 GMT.

All staff were evacuated from the industrial estate site which is a maintenance centre for equipment used by the supermarket chain.

Nearby residents and businesses are advised to close windows and doors.

Image copyright LFRS Image caption The warehouse is a maintenance centre for equipment used by Booths

A spokeswoman for Booths said: "Brindle Mill is the works department of Booths and service and supply to Booths stores are unaffected by this incident."

The fire service has asked Network Rail to slow down trains between Blackburn and Preston as the tracks are near to the site.