Murder charge over Esco-Bar stabbing in Darwen
A man has been charged with the murder of another man who was stabbed in the neck.
Jay Jay Livesey Taylor, 23, was attacked at Esco-Bar in The Green, Darwen, at about 01:20 GMT on Sunday, and found unconscious outside.
He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but later died as a result of a serious injury to the neck, police said.
Jack Costello, 44, of Victoria Street, Rishton, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.
A 32-year-old man from Darwen arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old man, also from Darwen, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm have both been bailed until 13 February.