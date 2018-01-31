Lancashire

Murder charge over Esco-Bar stabbing in Darwen

  • 31 January 2018
Jay Jay Livesey Taylor Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption Jay Jay Livesey Taylor died after he was attacked in Esco-bar in Darwen

A man has been charged with the murder of another man who was stabbed in the neck.

Jay Jay Livesey Taylor, 23, was attacked at Esco-Bar in The Green, Darwen, at about 01:20 GMT on Sunday, and found unconscious outside.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but later died as a result of a serious injury to the neck, police said.

Jack Costello, 44, of Victoria Street, Rishton, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.

A 32-year-old man from Darwen arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old man, also from Darwen, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm have both been bailed until 13 February.
Image caption Jay Jay Livesey Taylor was found outside the Esco-Bar on The Green

