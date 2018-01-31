Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Jay Jay Livesey Taylor died after he was attacked in Esco-bar in Darwen

A man has been charged with the murder of another man who was stabbed in the neck.

Jay Jay Livesey Taylor, 23, was attacked at Esco-Bar in The Green, Darwen, at about 01:20 GMT on Sunday, and found unconscious outside.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but later died as a result of a serious injury to the neck, police said.

Jack Costello, 44, of Victoria Street, Rishton, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.

A 32-year-old man from Darwen arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old man, also from Darwen, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm have both been bailed until 13 February.