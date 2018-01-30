Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Police said Doyle "used his position to abuse the trust of his employers"

A Carphone Warehouse manager who stole hundreds of phones from the store he supervised has been jailed.

Michael Doyle, 44, of Parkgate Drive, Leyland, stole 345 phones from the shop in The Mall, Blackburn, between January and July 2017.

Preston Crown Court heard he logged the handsets, worth £185,000, as being transferred to other stores, but instead kept them for himself.

He admitted theft and sentenced to two years in prison on Friday.

Image copyright Google Image caption Doyle managed the Carphone Warehouse store in Blackburn's The Mall shopping centre

Lancashire Police said Doyle, who had worked for the company for 20 years, was arrested after the losses were reported to police following an internal investigation.

Det Con Lee Richardson said the 44-year-old had "used his position to abuse the trust of his employers".

He added that it was only the "due diligence" of the company that had "prevented more phones being taken".