Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Jay Jay Livesey Taylor died after he was attacked in Esco-bar in Darwen

A man wanted on suspicion of murdering a 23-year-old man in Lancashire has handed himself in to police.

Lancashire Police issued an appeal to trace Jack Costello, 45, after 23-year-old Jay Jay Livesey Taylor was stabbed in the neck.

Mr Livesey Taylor was attacked in Esco-bar, in The Green, Darwen, at about 01:20 GMT on Sunday 28 January.

Police said Mr Costello was in custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Livesey Taylor, who was from the town, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but died.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a serious injury to the neck.

Image caption Police said the investigation was ongoing

Det Supt Jill Johnston said: "Our thoughts remain first and foremost with Jay Jay's family and friends and we have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.

"Our investigations are very much continuing and while we have made a number of arrests I would like to thank the community for their support and assistance so far.

"I continue to appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist us to contact us, in particular anyone who was in the bar on Saturday night who has not yet spoken to the police."

Two other people were earlier arrested as part of the investigation.

They are a 32-year-old man from Darwen arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old man, also from Darwen, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They have both been bailed until 13 February.