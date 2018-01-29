Image caption Tributes left at the Jimmy Armfield statue outside Blackpool FC

The funeral of former England football captain Jimmy Armfield will take place in Blackpool on Thursday 8 February.

Armfield, who was capped 43 times by England and made a club record 627 appearances for the Seasiders, died from cancer aged 82 last week.

A private funeral service is planned but the cortege will pass through Blackpool's Bloomfield Road ground for fans to pay their respects.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jimmy Armfield captained England 15 times

The service will be held at St Peter's Church, followed by a private committal restricted to family and friends only.

The cortege is expected to pass through the football ground at midday where it is hoped the service will be broadcast.

Armfield captained England 15 times and became a club legend at Blackpool FC where he played his entire career.

He later managed Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United, and was a BBC radio commentator and summariser for more than 35 years.

Last week tributes were posted on social media from the football world, including the FA and Match of the Day's Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

In 2010, the new South Stand at Bloomfield Road was named in his honour, and a statue commissioned by the Blackpool Supporters' Association was erected outside a year later.