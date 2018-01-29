Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Police say Jack Costello is not to be approached

Police investigating the murder of man in an "unprovoked" attack at a bar have named a suspect they want to find.

The victim, aged 23, was at Esco-Bar in Darwen, Lancashire, when he was stabbed in the neck early on Sunday.

Lancashire Police want to trace Jack Costello, 45, but have warned the public not to approach him.

Det Supt Simon Giles said: "He is a potentially dangerous and violent individual. If you see him, contact police immediately."

Lancashire Police said the attacker fled before the victim walked outside and collapsed in nearby Borough Road.

He later died at Royal Preston Hospital.

Det Supt Giles described the incident as "a cowardly, unprovoked attack".