Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the man was attacked in Esco-Bar before collapsing in a nearby road

A man has died after he was stabbed in the neck in an "unprovoked" attack at a bar.

The 23-year-old had been at Esco-Bar in Darwen, Lancashire, when he was attacked by another man shortly before 1:20 GMT, police said.

The attacker then fled, before the victim walked outside and collapsed in nearby Borough Road.

He later died at Royal Preston Hospital. Lancashire Police said it is treating the death as murder.

Officers are now searching for the attacker and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Det Supt Simon Giles described the incident as "a cowardly, unprovoked attack".

He added: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the bar and saw what happened."