Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Unstunned halal meat is currently supplied to 12,000 pupils at council-run schools in Lancashire

A council's plans to stop its schools from serving unstunned halal meat are to be reconsidered.

Lancashire County Council voted to stop using the meat in schools in October, leading Lancashire Council of Mosques (LCM) to seek a judicial review.

LCM said it had received a council letter stating the ban, which was due to begin in December, would be delayed.

Council leader Geoff Driver said there would be a "wider consultation... to inform future policy".

Unstunned halal meat is currently supplied to 12,000 pupils at 27 council-run schools in Blackburn, Nelson, Burnley, Rawtenstall, Hyndburn, Clitheroe and Preston.

More than 80% of halal meat in the UK is pre-stunned and is acceptable to many Muslims, according to the British Veterinary Association.

LCM sought a review after claiming the council did not consult adequately over the decision to ban the meat.

The council's letter to the organisation said the decision would be "considered afresh given the significance of this issue".

"Plainly, in order to do so the resolution will no longer be implemented in its current form," it added.

Mr Driver said the council was "continuing" to provide the meat under the terms of the current contract arrangements, "while it moves to a wider consultation with all interested parties to inform future policy".

A council spokesman said no date had been set for the start of the consultation.