A paused project to extend a Chorley shopping centre is to resume, the town's council has said.

Chorley Council halted plans for Market Walk in November after retailer Marks and Spencer said it would review its store opening plans.

Councillors have now agreed to an amended scheme, which will include additional parking for 149 cars.

An authority spokesman said the high street chain had entered into new talks about opening in the centre.

He added three other businesses had also expressed an interest in taking units at the council-owned site.

"If we can translate the interest we have now into lets, we will not only have a much better offer in the town centre, particularly in the evening, but also a profitable scheme for the people of Chorley," council leader Alistair Bradley said

He added that work was expected to start on the redesigned scheme in the summer after parking works were completed.

The extension is expected to open in late 2019.

Market Walk was purchased by the council for £23m in 2013.