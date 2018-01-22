Image copyright PA Photos Image caption Jimmy Armfield

Former England captain Jimmy Armfield has died at the age of 82 following a battle with cancer, Blackpool FC has confirmed.

Armfield, who was born in Denton, Greater Manchester, was capped 43 times by England, 15 of them as captain, and made a club record 627 appearances for the Seasiders.

He went on to manage Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United and was a commentator for BBC Radio 5 Live for more than 30 years.