Former England captain Jimmy Armfield dies aged 82
- 22 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Former England captain Jimmy Armfield has died at the age of 82 following a battle with cancer, Blackpool FC has confirmed.
Armfield, who was born in Denton, Greater Manchester, was capped 43 times by England, 15 of them as captain, and made a club record 627 appearances for the Seasiders.
He went on to manage Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United and was a commentator for BBC Radio 5 Live for more than 30 years.