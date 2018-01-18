Lancashire

Man, 63, arrested in murder probe in Blackpool

  • 18 January 2018

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another man of the same age in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said officers were called to Clinton Avenue in Blackpool at around 02:15 GMT on Monday.

"A 63-year-old man was found with head injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," a Lancashire Police spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the death is being "treated as suspicious".

