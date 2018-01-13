Man dies following fight at house in Preston
- 13 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died as a result of a fight at a house in Preston, Lancashire Police have said.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered serious head injuries in an "altercation" at the address at about 05:35 GMT.
Lancashire Police said a man, aged 37, from Huddersfield and a woman, 36, from Preston were being questioned over the incident in Levensgarth Avenue.
Police were trying to trace the dead man's next-of-kin.