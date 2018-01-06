Image copyright Aurora Energy Resources Image caption Aurora Energy Resources wants to drill two exploratory shale gas wells on Altcar Moss

An energy company has begun a process that could lead to it making an application to drill for shale gas.

Aurora Energy Resources hopes to drill two exploratory wells in Altcar Moss, north of the village of Great Altcar, in West Lancashire.

It has submitted a scoping request to Lancashire County Council which would identify environmental assessments needed for any planning application.

Letters have been sent to residents by the company.

The proposed location is about 850m (0.5 miles) from the nearest properties with residents in West Lancashire being contacted.

What is fracking?

Fracking is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside.

Water, sand and chemicals are injected into the rock at high pressure which allows the gas to flow out to the head of the well.