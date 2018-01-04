Image copyright Family photo Image caption Megan Lee died two days after she was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital

Two men have appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a 15-year-old girl who suffered an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal.

Megan Lee died from acute asthma due to a nut allergy after eating food from the Royal Spice Indian in Hyndburn.

Mohammed Kuddus, 39, of Blackburn, and Harun Rashid, 38, of Rossendale, were released on bail after appearing at Blackburn Magistrates' Court.

Both will appear at Burnley Crown Court on 7 February.

They are also charged with failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee, and contravening or failing to comply with EU provisions concerning food safety and hygiene.

Kuddus faces the two health and safety charges under the company name RS Takeaways Ltd.

Megan, from Oswaldtwistle, died at Royal Blackburn Hospital on New Year's Day last year.