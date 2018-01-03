Image copyright Ian Taylor/Geograph Image caption The court heard the man told a gathering: "We are the pinnacle of civilisation"

A self-proclaimed "Nazi terrorist" told far-right activists they were involved in a "holy war" and needed the "killer instinct," a court has heard.

Preston Crown Court heard a recording of remarks the 22-year-old man made in Yorkshire, which included a call for a "street army".

He told those present: "Whether we win through political or... violent means, either way, there will be violence."

The defendant denies two counts of inciting racial hatred in speeches.

The Lancashire man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, could be heard telling the gathering: "This is an eternal, a righteous and a holy war, and we need to show the Jew that this time it's for real."

'White Jihad'

Asked by one attendee if former Prime Minister Tony Blair was worse than an ordinary Jewish person, the defendant replied: "He might not be a Jew, but he's a Judeophile, which is even worse."

The recording also captured him telling activists "We are the pinnacle of civilisation" and "I believe that the time to show the Jew mercy is gone".

"Some people should run in elections, some people should do recruiting, some people should be preparing basically a street army," he continued.

He was also heard speaking in positive terms about the far-right group National Action.

Jurors were shown several social media posts by the man, which criticised Jews and the Muslim Prophet Muhammad, including one consisting of a photograph of the defendant, accompanied by the words: "Just being a Nazi terrorist at work. The White Jihad rages on!"

The trial was adjourned until Thursday.