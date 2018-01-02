Image copyright Ian Taylor/Geograph Image caption The court was shown a video, in which the man admitted he was a "fascist"

A self-proclaimed Nazi told gatherings of far-right activists that Jewish people were parasites who should be eradicated, a court has heard.

The 22-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has denied two counts of stirring up racial hatred.

Preston Crown Court heard the Lancashire man said Britain "took the wrong side" in World War Two.

Matthew Brook, prosecuting, said the defendant held "extreme right-wing views".

Jurors were told the trial was about remarks which included "threatening and abusive comments about the Jewish race".

The defendant wanted "other people to hate the Jews in the same way that he does" and during one speech, had stated Jews needed to be "eradicated", Mr Brook said.

'Call me fascist'

The court was played a video of a far-right rally which showed the accused telling attendees "international Jewry" was a "disease".

Referring to WW2, the defendant was heard to say Britain "fought the National Socialists, who were there to remove Jewry from Europe once and for all".

"Instead, we let these parasites live among us, and they still do," he added.

He was then seen telling the rally: "You can call me Nazi, you can call me fascist. That is what I am."

The jury was shown a transcript of a speech made in Yorkshire in which the defendant is alleged to have said Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was "right in many senses", but wrong when he "showed mercy to people who did not deserve mercy".

Jurors were also shown a series of tweets posted by the defendant.

One, which included a picture of Hitler, said: "Churchill was a warmonger who took us to war against those we should have called comrades."

Another stated: "The United Kingdom is dead and only held in place by a Jewish monarchy."

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday.