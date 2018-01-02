Image copyright PA Image caption Trevor Sinclair played 12 times for England

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair has admitted drink driving and racially abusing a police officer.

Sinclair was arrested in Lytham and became agitated and accused police of being racist, a court was told.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court heard he racially abused the officer who arrested him, but has since accepted the police were not racist towards him.

He has been sentenced to 150 hours unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

He has also been ordered to pay £500 compensation to the police officer he abused.

Solicitor Nick Freeman said Sinclair was "totally appalled by his behaviour, embarrassed and contrite".

The court also heard that Sinclair, 44, urinated in a police car during the arrest in his home town on 12 November.

After Sinclair pleaded guilty to drink driving and a racially aggravated public order offence, the prosecution dropped other charges including assault on a police officer, failing to provide a specimen and criminal damage.

The BBC pundit played 12 times for England, winning four caps in the 2002 World Cup.

His clubs included Blackpool, QPR, West Ham, Cardiff and Manchester City.