Man charged over Rishton crash death
- 1 January 2018
A man has been charged over the death of a woman who was struck by a car in Lancashire the day after Christmas.
Susan Shaw, 47, was walking on High Street in Rishton at about 17:50 GMT when she was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa.
Damien Raeburn, 31, from Accrington, was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Lancashire Police said he is due to appear before magistrates sitting at Preston Crown Court.