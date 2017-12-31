Image copyright Family handout Image caption Charity fundraiser Susan Shaw has been described as a "caring lady"

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in a hit-and-run crash in Lancashire.

Susan Shaw, 47, was walking on High Street in Rishton at about 17:50 GMT on Tuesday when she was hit by a car that was being pursued by police.

The Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop and the mother-of-two died at the scene.

A 31-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody for questioning.

Image copyright PA Image caption Flowers were left by the scene in tribute to Susan Shaw

The police pursuit of the car, which was later found abandoned, has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission for investigation as part of standard procedure.

Det Ch Supt Edwards, from Lancashire Police, previously said Ms Shaw had two grown-up children with disabilities and was a "caring lady" who "did a lot for the community".

In a statement, Ms Shaw's family said: "She was always generous with her time with friends and strangers alike and was loved by everyone."

Fundraiser

On Facebook, the Switch-On Rishton community group described her as a "fundraising superstar".

The post said: "Susan was a active member of the group - a tremendous help behind the scenes as well as taking part in the fundraising events that have been held over the years."

More than £8,000 has been raised after a fundraising website was set up to help with the costs of caring for her children.

Plans to plant a tree in Ms Shaw's memory, which would be decorated and lit every Christmas, were also announced by the group.