Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Officers want to speak to Damien Raeburn

A man is being sought by police in connection with the death of a mother of two, who was killed in a hit-and-run on Boxing Day.

Susan Shaw, 47, died at the scene after being hit by a Vauxhall Corsa being pursued by police on High Street in Rishton, Lancashire, on Tuesday.

Lancashire Police said the driver of the car did not stop.

A force spokesman said officers want to speak to Damien Raeburn, 31, who has links to Accrington and Rishton.

The police pursuit of the car, which was later found abandoned, has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission for investigation.