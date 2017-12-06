Image copyright PA Image caption Husnain Rashid is accused of sharing Prince George's photograph in tips for would-be attackers

A man has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences including sharing the address of Prince George's school with potential attackers.

Husnain Rashid, 31, is accused of creating Telegram "channels" to assist terrorists by providing guides, tips, and suggested targets for attacks.

It is alleged Mr Rashid from Nelson, Lancashire, shared a picture of Prince George and details of his school.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 20 December.

Mr Rashid is also alleged to have used the encrypted messaging application Telegram to send "channels" - or groups - a list of UK stadiums.

He is also accused of planning to travel to areas of Syria controlled by Islamic State to join the fighting.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and spoke only to confirm his details.