Image copyright Family photo Image caption Megan Lee died two days after she was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital

Two men have been charged with manslaughter over the death of a 15-year-old girl who suffered an allergic reaction to takeaway food.

Megan Lee from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, died on 1 January, two days after she was admitted to hospital.

She had eaten food from the Royal Spice takeaway in Hyndburn.

Mohammed Kuddus, 39, of Blackburn and Harun Rashid, 38, of Haslingden are due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on 4 January.

A post-mortem examination showed Megan died from acute asthma due to a nut allergy, Lancashire Police said.

Royal Spice was temporarily closed by Hyndburn Council but is now trading under new ownership.

Mr Kuddus of Belper Street, Blackburn and Mr Rashid of Rudd Street, Haslingden are both charged with manslaughter, failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee and contravening or failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene.

The company that owned Royal Spice has been charged with one count of failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee.