Image caption The main route through Galgate has been shut by flooding

More than 70 people and 20 horses had to be rescued from floods in Lancashire as bad weather hit the UK.

Emergency crews received about 500 calls with Lancaster and Galgate the worst affected places.

Roads are shut and rail services have been suspended by floods in north Wales and snow is forecast across Scotland.

There are currently nine flood warnings and 12 flood alerts in place across Lancashire, which has left rail services running at a reduced speed.

Two lanes on the M6 motorway southbound are also shut, between junctions 35 and 36 and the A6 at Galgate is closed in both directions.

Rail lines that were shut between Preston and Lancaster have reopened, according to Virgin Trains, but services are running at reduced speed on all lines.

Image caption "It was bucket versus river and the river won," says Maggie Wild

People had to abandon their cars were abandoned and homes were flooded when the River Conder in Galgate burst its banks on Wednesday evening.

Resident Maggie Wild, whose cellar was flooded, said: "[I] came home and thought it is pretty high and it is still going to rain all night so I better start moving stuff out of the way.

"It just came in faster and faster... and there came a point when we were bucketing it out and we had pumps going on it.

Image caption The River Conder in Galgate burst its banks

She said: "It was bucket versus river and the river won."

She added her cooker, washer, dishwasher boiler were "all gone".