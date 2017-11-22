Image caption Trevor Sinclair played 12 times for England

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair is due to appear in court on charges including assaulting a police officer.

Sinclair, of Victory Boulevard, Lytham, also faces drink-driving and racially aggravated public order charges.

And the BBC TV pundit is accused of failing to provide a specimen for analysis, criminal damage and disorderly conduct in a police station.

The 44-year-old is due before Blackpool Magistrates' Court on December 19.

Mr Sinclair was arrested on 12 November after police were called to a disturbance at a house at Lytham at about 20:45 GMT.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said he would not be charged over a minor collision with a woman pedestrian on nearby Clifton Drive, which happened on the same evening.

"Mr Sinclair was also arrested on suspicion of assault and a separate criminal damage matter but will face no further action in respect of those matters," he added.

The London-born winger, who grew up in Manchester, played 12 times for England, winning four caps in the 2002 World Cup.

His clubs included Blackpool, QPR, West Ham, Cardiff and Manchester City.