Twelve people, including a Lancashire county councillor, have been found guilty of obstructing the highway during an anti-fracking protest.

The Green Party's Gina Dowding was one of six women and three men arrested at the Cuadrilla site on Preston New Road on 3 July.

Three other women were also served with a summons over the protest.

They were all handed a 12-month conditional discharge and a fine of £250 at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

They were also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

A second charge, that they had sought to prevent workers from going about their lawful business, was dismissed by District Judge Jeff Brailsford, as no evidence was submitted by Cuadrilla.

Ms Dowding has represented Lancaster Central on the county council since 2013.

Kirkham town councillor Miranda Cox and Julie Brickles, an independent councillor on Fylde Borough Council, were also among those convicted.

The protest was part of a month of action by campaign group Reclaim the Power.