Image copyright Wyre Council Image caption The council said it was working with other agencies to get rid of the oil

Mysterious large yellow blobs which washed up on the Lancashire coastline recently were palm oil, a council said.

The "rancid smelling" fatty substance, weighing about one tonne, was found on beaches at Cleveleys, Fleetwood, Knott End and St Annes, Wyre Council said.

While beaches remain open, the council has advised dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead since the palm oil deposits are "highly toxic" to canines.

The council said it was working with other agencies to get rid of the oil.

Palm oil: What are the issues?

Image copyright Wyre Council Image caption The oil was found on beaches in Knott End, Fleetwood, Cleveleys and St Annes

Wyre Council said: "We are working closely with our partners at Blackpool Council and Fylde Council to monitor the incident, as well as taking advice from the Environment Agency on the best course of action to dispose of the palm oil."

Anyone who finds the substance is asked to contact the local authority.