Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Social services asked a judge to make findings about what had happened to the baby

A man twice tried to suffocate his baby daughter in a "warped" bid to mend his relationship with his partner, a court has heard.

A family court hearing in Blackburn heard how the couple's two oldest children had died as babies.

Last year their third child suffered separate "acute, life-threatening" episodes at the age of four months.

A judge concluded the father had lied and "did things to [his daughter] that he should not have done".

The family were not identified, and Judge Alan Booth did not say whether police were investigating.

Relationship difficulties

The girl at the centre of the proceedings, who is now about 18 months old, went into foster care, and council social services had asked the judge to make findings about what had happened to her.

The court heard the man's relationship with his children's mother had been in difficulties.

The judge concluded that the man, who is in his 20s, twice tried to suffocate the little girl in the hope that "tragedy or near-tragedy would draw them back together".

He said the man, who was described as intelligent and had a responsible job, was capable of doing things most parents would find abhorrent. He described him as "a very dangerous man".

Evidence suggested the deaths of their previous children had drawn them closer. The couple's first daughter had died from pneumonia, the judge said.

Stopped breathing

Their son had been found dead in his pram when aged about 20 months several months later on a day when he was being looked after by his father. Investigations revealed no medical reason for his death and a coroner recorded an open verdict.

In 2016, the couple's youngest child twice needed emergency treatment after stopping breathing and becoming "floppy", the court heard.

Judge Booth said the man lied when giving evidence and described him as a "disturbing witness".

"He appeared able to ignore reality and the truth without a second thought," said the judge. "He gave his evidence in a cold and unfeeling way."