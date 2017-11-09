Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Andrew Hodgkinson was jailed for six years and eight months and given an extended licence for three years

A man who dragged an 88-year-old woman out of her bed and "brutally" assaulted her before ransacking her home has been jailed.

Evelyn Birchall was woken by Andrew Hodgkinson attacking her and demanding money at her home in Chorley, Lancashire, on 26 August.

The 35-year-old, of Ullswater Road, Chorley, admitted robbery at an earlier hearing at Preston Crown Court.

He was jailed for six years and eight months for the "gratuitous" attack.

Image copyright PA Image caption Evelyn Birchall said she could not "stop thinking of the moment a figure was looming over her"

Det Insp Warren Atkinson, of Lancashire Police, said: "In 27 years of service I have never witnessed such levels of gratuitous violence."

"This was a brutal and sustained assault on an elderly lady in her own home," he said.

"The violence used on this vulnerable woman simply beggars belief and it is a miracle she was not more seriously injured."

After the attack the Mrs Birchall managed to crawl to a neighbour's house in Aspen Gardens to raise the alarm.

'Struggles to sleep'

She was taken by ambulance to Wigan Hospital and treated for a number of injuries.

In her victim impact statement read to the court, she said she could not "stop thinking of the moment a figure was looming over her".

She added she struggles to sleep, is having to sleep with the light on and is on medication.

Police said her great grandchildren were too scared to give her hugs after the attack because of her injuries.

Hodgkinson, who was given an extended licence for three years, was also sentenced to three months imprisonment to run concurrently for driving while disqualified.