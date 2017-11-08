Image caption Tests are being done on the item to identify the substance, say Wyre Council

Residents are being warned to avoid a mystery substance washed up on the Lancashire coastline.

Wyre Council said deposits of a fatty, orange substance with a rancid smell have been found on beaches in Knott End, Fleetwood, Cleveleys and St Annes.

Beaches remain open but it advised people to avoid contact with the greasy residue, supervise children carefully and keep dogs on a lead.

Tests are being done on the item to identify the substance.

In a joint statement, Wyre, Blackpool and Fylde councils and Environment Agency said council rangers are patrolling beaches and monitoring the situation.

It said Blackpool Council has no confirmed reports of any deposits on its beaches but its beach patrol team continues to survey the coastline.