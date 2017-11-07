Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anyone seen walking more than four dogs at any one time could be fined £100 under the rule

A plan to limit the number of dogs that can be walked by one person in part of Lancashire are to be reconsidered.

Last month, South Ribble Borough Council decided to reduce the maximum number of dogs allowed from six to four and fine anyone £100 for breaching the rule in its parks.

But residents and dog walkers told the council's scrutiny committee it would not solve the problem of dog fouling.

The committee unanimously approved the proposal to look again at the plan.

'Flaws'

An online petition opposing the move attracted more than 2,000 signatures and dog walkers said it would affect their businesses.

Cllr Matthew Tomlinson said at the meeting on Monday he believes that the process leading to the decision was not conducted properly.

He said there are points the council could learn about ensuring more robust consultation and having a stronger evidence base before making decisions.

Professional dog walker Annabelle Cookson who was at the meeting said there were "flaws in South Ribble [Council]'s decision-making."

"It's important that we keep on going... we'll wait and see what they do", she said.

Conservative councillor Graham Walton, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: "It's not my decision. I can have my opinion - I think four is sufficient."

The council would "take the recommendations and learning points on board" for further discussion and debate, he added.

The decision on whether to rescind the rule will be made at the next cabinet meeting on 6 December.