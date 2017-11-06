From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption Latvian Valeri Belokon's company, VB Football Assets, is a minor shareholder in the club

The Oyston family has lost a High Court battle with businessman Valeri Belokon over Blackpool FC and been ordered buy him out for £31m.

His company, VB Football Assets, a minor shareholder in Blackpool, brought an action against the Oystons.

Mr Belokon alleged that the Oystons had shown unfair prejudice against shareholders during a civil trial.

Owen Oyston, Blackpool's majority shareholder, and his son Karl, the club chairman, denied the accusations.

Mr Justice Marcus Smith ruled a "financial buy-out" was the appropriate course following his findings.

It is understood that Blackpool will now have to purchase the interests of VB Football Assets for £31.27m.

Lawyers for VB Football complained that both Mr Belokon and his nominated directors were excluded from key decisions, information and a share of profits.

The Oystons gave evidence that all financial transactions were conducted in an open and transparent manner.

Mr Justice Smith announced that there had been "unfair prejudice".