Lancashire

Valeri Belokon wins Blackpool FC court battle with Oystons

Blackpool president Valeri Belokon at the High Court earlier this month Image copyright PA
Image caption Latvian Valeri Belokon's company, VB Football Assets, is a minor shareholder in the club

The Oyston family has lost a High Court battle with businessman Valeri Belokon over Blackpool FC and been ordered buy him out for £31m.

His company, VB Football Assets, a minor shareholder in Blackpool, brought an action against the Oystons.

Mr Belokon alleged that the Oystons had shown unfair prejudice against shareholders during a civil trial.

Owen Oyston, Blackpool's majority shareholder, and his son Karl, the club chairman, denied the accusations.

Mr Justice Marcus Smith ruled a "financial buy-out" was the appropriate course following his findings.

It is understood that Blackpool will now have to purchase the interests of VB Football Assets for £31.27m.

Lawyers for VB Football complained that both Mr Belokon and his nominated directors were excluded from key decisions, information and a share of profits.

The Oystons gave evidence that all financial transactions were conducted in an open and transparent manner.

Mr Justice Smith announced that there had been "unfair prejudice".

More on this story