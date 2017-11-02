Image copyright Google Image caption The man is thought to have come into contact with the overhead lines above a freight train in a nearby depot

The death of a man in an apparent electrocution at a railway station has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) by police.

The 33-year-old man died at Preston station on Tuesday night.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers investigating shoplifting reports spoke to him at about 21:30.

The force said the man, whose death is being treated as unexplained, came into contact with overhead lines after leaving the officers.

It is believed to have happened above a freight train in the nearby depot.

BTP referred itself to the IPCC as part of standard procedure.