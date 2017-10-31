Lancashire

Oswaldtwistle shooting: Man charged with murder

Lee Holt Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption Lee Holt died of a single shot wound to the chest

A man has been charged with murder after a 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest.

Lee Holt, from Accrington, died after being shot in Barnard Close, Oswaldtwistle at about 20:25 BST on Wednesday.

Matthew Moseley, 49, of Barnard Close, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.

A 14-year-old boy, from Oswaldtwistle, arrested on suspicion of murder was earlier bailed until 22 November.

Mr Holt was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital after suffering a single shot wound to his chest but died a short time later.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Police were called to Barnard Close in Accrington

