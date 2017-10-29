Lancashire

Eric Morecambe statue gets creepy clown transformation

Eric Morecambe statue dressed up as a clown Image copyright Seldon Scott
Image caption Not bringing sunshine to coulrophobes

The Eric Morecambe statue on Morecambe's promenade was given a menacing makeover just ahead of Halloween.

The comedian's statue was transformed into a creepy clown complete with red polka dot suit, scary mask and red wig.

The makeover was done by pranksters and appeared on Saturday night.

The statue, designed by sculptor Graham Ibbeson and unveiled by the Queen in 1999, was the subject ofan attempted theft in 2014.

Eric Morecambe died in 1984.

Image copyright Seldon Scott
Image caption The statue was unrecognisable with its menacing makeover
Image copyright PA
Image caption The tribute, which was unveiled by the Queen in 1999, usually looks much more jovial