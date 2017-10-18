Image copyright Accrington Stanley Image caption Under-16s academy player Jordan Moseley died on Tuesday night

A young Accrington Stanley footballer has died, the club has announced.

Jordan Moseley, who played for the under-16s academy team, died on Tuesday night.

Chairman Andy Holt said it was "so very sad". The club said the youngster would be "forever part of the Stanley family".

A spokesman added: "The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Accrington Stanley go out to all of his family and friends at this difficult time."

The English Football League will be providing "any necessary support to anyone affected by this tragedy".

In a statement on its website, the club said: "We ask that everyone shows respect to the family at this difficult time."