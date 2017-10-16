Turkey death: 'Blunt head trauma' killed Blackpool man Simon Marx
A man who died on holiday the day after he was allegedly involved in a fight at a pub was killed by a blunt head trauma, it has emerged.
Simon Marx, 42, died in Fethiye, Turkey on 8 October after travelling there from Blackpool the previous night.
As a result of the post-mortem, his death is now regarded as suspicious.
Three men previously arrested on suspicion of murder - aged 29, 54 and 29 - have been bailed and a fourth, 58, has been released under investigation.
Lancashire Police said Mr Marx had been involved in an altercation at the Newton Arms in Staining at about 00:20 BST on 7 October.
They are now looking to speak to anyone who was in the pub that evening.
Police are also keen to speak to anyone who spoke to Mr Marx on 8 October before he flew to Turkey.