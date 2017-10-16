Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Simon Marx left Blackpool for a holiday the day after he was allegedly involved in a fight at a pub

A man who died on holiday the day after he was allegedly involved in a fight at a pub was killed by a blunt head trauma, it has emerged.

Simon Marx, 42, died in Fethiye, Turkey on 8 October after travelling there from Blackpool the previous night.

As a result of the post-mortem, his death is now regarded as suspicious.

Three men previously arrested on suspicion of murder - aged 29, 54 and 29 - have been bailed and a fourth, 58, has been released under investigation.

Lancashire Police said Mr Marx had been involved in an altercation at the Newton Arms in Staining at about 00:20 BST on 7 October.

They are now looking to speak to anyone who was in the pub that evening.

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who spoke to Mr Marx on 8 October before he flew to Turkey.