Image caption Police asked parents to warn about the dangers of shining torches at helicopters

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for pointing a laser torch into the cockpit of a police helicopter.

Lancashire Police said it happened in St Annes on Friday evening.

Ch Insp Mark Morley said officers would "do our best to deal with the situation proportionately" and asked "parents to speak to your children and point out the dangers".

He described the action as "dangerous", saying: "What can appear to be a bit of fun at the time can ruin lives."