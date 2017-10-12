Image copyright Google Image caption The burglary took place in Lancashire's Ribble Valley

Several firearms have been stolen during a "high-value" burglary in a rural Lancashire village, police have said.

Police said three bolt action rifles, two shotguns and ammunition was taken from a property in Rimington in the Ribble Valley on Wednesday.

The burglars also stole jewellery and almost £2,000 in cash in the raid on the house in Rimington Lane.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.