Ribble Valley burglary: Firearms stolen in Rimington raid
- 12 October 2017
Several firearms have been stolen during a "high-value" burglary in a rural Lancashire village, police have said.
Police said three bolt action rifles, two shotguns and ammunition was taken from a property in Rimington in the Ribble Valley on Wednesday.
The burglars also stole jewellery and almost £2,000 in cash in the raid on the house in Rimington Lane.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.