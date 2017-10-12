Lancashire

Ribble Valley burglary: Firearms stolen in Rimington raid

Rimington Lane Image copyright Google
Image caption The burglary took place in Lancashire's Ribble Valley

Several firearms have been stolen during a "high-value" burglary in a rural Lancashire village, police have said.

Police said three bolt action rifles, two shotguns and ammunition was taken from a property in Rimington in the Ribble Valley on Wednesday.

The burglars also stole jewellery and almost £2,000 in cash in the raid on the house in Rimington Lane.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites