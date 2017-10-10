Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Simon Marx left Blackpool for a holiday the day after he was allegedly involved in a fight at a pub

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died on holiday in Turkey the day after he was allegedly involved in a fight at a pub.

Simon Marx, 42, died suddenly in Fethiye, Turkey, on Sunday after travelling there from Blackpool the previous night.

Police believe he was involved in an "altercation" between two groups of men at the Newton Arms pub on Saturday.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Three of the suspects, aged 29, 54 and 29, were released until November while a fourth man, 58, was released pending further inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Andy Cribbin the death was being treated as "unexplained" and Lancashire Police was in touch with authorities in Turkey.

'Much-loved father'

A post mortem examination was due to take place in the country in due course, he said.

He added: "Firstly my thoughts are with the family and friends of this man during this extremely difficult time.

"We are looking at whether the incident involving the two groups could have contributed to his death."

In a statement Mr Marx's family said they were "completely devastated" by his death.

"He was a much-loved father, son, uncle and brother and he will be sorely missed by us all," they added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancashire Police.